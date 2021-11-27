Christmas in November at the Skate-A-Way in Fairmont

Christmas in November is at the Skate-A-Way in Fairmont. (WBOY Image)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Free clothes were given away at the Skate-A-Way in Fairmont on Nov. 27 and will be again on Nov. 28.

This is the third year for this event that Ashley Walters organizes. Her family helps her with collecting donations, unloading the trucks, setting up the items, and much more.

“It gives families an opportunity to come in to get their children Christmas gifts that they may not be able to afford. I feel that its important to give to the community, that’s just what I do,” said Walters.

Walters asked that people donate gift wrapping paper. She also offers volunteer positions for anyone in the community interested in helping with future events. Contact her Facebook page about volunteering.

Skate-A-Way is located in Fairmont at 718 Carlone St.

This year there is a gift wrapping station where parents can have two gifts wrapped for their child for Christmas.

In addition to parents having gifts wrapped for their children, kids could pick out a gift for their parents and have it wrapped as well.

Clothes were available for all age groups, both boy and girl selections.

There were clothes, shoes, and other items all from a local thrift store that donated everything. Many items were collected from the community throughout the year.

Once this event is over, they will start collecting items for next year.

The Skate-A-Way rink is open all year round, so it had to be shut down for those two days in order to hold this event for the community.