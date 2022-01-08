Church basketball league celebrates 76 years of getting kids out to play

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Greater Fairmont Council of Churches is celebrating the 76th year of their basketball league.

Kids playing in the Greater Fairmont Council of Churches basketball league (WBOY Image)

Each Saturday and Sunday teams representing different churches in the area play each other in a friendly game of basketball at the Barnes Learning Center. The league has 11 teams that are made up of both boys and girls.

All players are in high school, and officials said the league is a good way to get kids out to play.

“A lot of good ball players,” Rev. James Saunders, league referee, said about the kids in the league. “A lot of kids don’t even know the game, so it gives them an opportunity to come out and learn the game and the fellows ship one with the other. East side kids west side kids north Marion kids all coming together, it’s great.”

Saunder and other referees Dave Tucker, Cedric Harbert, Charles Echols, and Jim Tobin are all certified and follow the WVSSAC rules.

Some of the churches being represented in the league are Life United Methodist Church, The Baptist Temple, St. Peter’s Roman Catholic, H & H Chapel in Meadowdale, Valley Chapel United Methodist, Walnut Grove, Central Nazarene, Covenant and the Cornerstone Church.

A free throw at the Greater Fairmont Council of Churches basketball league game (WBOY Image)

Co-directors of the league are Rev. Dr. Allan Copenhaver and Rev. James Saunders. Helping them is Rev. D.D. Meighen with special assistance by Travis Oates, Principal of Barnes Learning Center, custodian Tiger Price and Marion County Assistant Superintendent, Andy Neptune.

The league wraps up in March with a double elimination round to crown a champion.

There is also a junior league of 4th through 8th graders with 4 churches involved.