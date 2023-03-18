FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Caring held its opening day for its “Cinderella Project” on March 18.

This project provides teen women and men with an affordable way to attend high school dances or other special occasions. Items you can find at these shops include:

Men’s tuxes and suites

Neckties and bowties

Dresses in ALL sizes

Jewelry

Shoes

Handbags

Each item is $5 a piece, however there is a limit of two dresses per visit, and the person wearing the dress must be present at the time of sale. The resale shops are also asking for donations of any formalwear that may just be sitting in your closets at home. Donations can be dropped off at the resale shops and local WV Caring offices.

All resale shops are open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you have any questions before making a trip to any of the three stores, you can ask through this Facebook page.

The resale shops were opened back in the mid-2000’s, however, WV Caring is celebrating the Cinderella Project’s twentieth year in operation. Cindy Woodyard, WV Caring Vice President, said that there have been been some great years in the project. On Saturday alone, they had already sold twenty-five dresses at the Fairmont location.

The Cinderella Project will be ongoing at the following locations until the last high school prom in April: