City of Fairmont announces plans to reopen City offices

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The City of Fairmont announced in a release on Friday that it has carefully considered safe measures and precautions to begin to open its administrative offices to the public.

The release stated that the city will be moving forward with an abundance of caution and utilizing mitigation regulations to make every attempt to keep the public and city employees safe while providing certain administrative services in person.

The release detailed that city offices on the third floor of the J. Harper Meredith Building will reopen according to the following schedule:

Starting Monday, May 18 through Friday, May 29 and excluding Monday, May 26 (Memorial Day), the third floor will be open to walk-in traffic for the code/permit and the finance walk-up windows only, according to the release. Officials said that all other offices will be open by appointment only. These offices include: City Manager, City Clerk, Planning and Economic Development, Communications, Human Resources and the Chief Code official. Contact information for scheduling these appointments are included below:

Contact numbers for questions and/ or appointments: call 304-366-6212

City Manager – X315 or X308

City Clerk – X329

Chief Code Official – X307

Planning and Economic Development – X249

Communications – X340

Human Resources – X310

For all emergencies please call 911

City officials said that assuming there are no reversals from Governor Justice Regarding reopening plans, starting on Monday, June 1, the 3rd Floor of the J. Harper Meredith building will open to all business, and appointments will no longer be necessary for any City office.

Additionally, the release stated that until further notice, City offices and lobby areas will be following current social distancing guidelines resulting in limitations to the number of people allowed, depending on the respective size of the lobby or office. Officials said that lobby walk-in visitors to the code/permit and finance walk-up windows may be turned away to wait outside and/or in their cars if the occupancy limit is reached.

All visitors will be expected to provide and wear masks as they enter the floor, according to officials. The release stated that masks and/or gloves will not be provided to the general public.

The release also stated that options are still available for utilizing online, telephone services and regular mail to conduct city business. Email addresses, mailing addresses and telephone number for City offices are available on the City of Fairmont’s website.