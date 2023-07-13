FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A project to restore the Beltline neighborhood in Fairmont is currently in progress and looks to improve public amenities and infrastructure within the community.

The City of Fairmont plans to change how roads are currently operating in the area and make necessary improvements to support residents and businesses that are located on those streets.

The Beltline neighborhood encompasses the area from the Monongahela River to Fairmont Avenue as well as between the West Fork River to Third Street.

Photo Courtesy: City of Fairmont

Shea Strait, Director of Planning and Development for the City of Fairmont, said that these types of areas hold a lot of potential for opportunities.

“There’s great housing there, there’s the schools and the athletic fields. So, looking at all these elements together in context, we thought that it was the neighborhood to look at and try and create a new plan to help make sure we had the right input from the public,” Strait said. “To make sure we were doing investments that would be successful and needed for them.”

The Environmental Protection Agency recently granted the City of Fairmont a technical assistance grant. Consultants were hired shortly after to receive input from the public.

The unveiling of this project revealed that it has two main components. The first is a public health assessment where the city evaluates the context of public health of the residents within the neighborhood. The next step is to form a redevelopment plan by making sure that it will improve that health.

Another possibility for this project is the potential to create recreational amenities and opportunities around the neighborhood.

The City of Fairmont said that it will utilize this project for the next five to 10 years and that it will be the guideline for what to accomplish overall for the neighborhood.