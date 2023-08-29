FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Back in May, the City of Fairmont announced that it acquired land to expand the rail trail through the city by 2.5 miles, and this week, it adopted an ordinance to continue the expansion.

Three plots of land at the end of 12th Street in the Beltline neighborhood were purchased from CSX under the ordinance using allocated TIF funds and will be used to continue the West Side Rail-Trail connectivity project. The purchase will allow about 500 feet of trail to be constructed and connect the land purchased in May—which will become an extension of the West Fork River Trail—accessible roads in Fairmont.

Assistant City Planner Carly O’Dell Jones told 12 News that the project has been a long time coming and that the purchase is a big move forward for the city’s rail trail project.

Although O’Dell Jones said there is no expected timeline for when the trail project will be completed, this purchase is definitely a big step in the right direction. Once completed, the expanded West Fork River Trail and Beltline connector will give walking and biking access to and from downtown. Additionally, it will give student-athletes access to the running trail from East-West Stadium and Fairmont Middle School.

O’Dell Jones said that the next phase of the project is to complete the new portion of the West For River Trail from where it currently ends in the Norway Trestle to the Beltline Neighborhood and the trail access along 12th Street. A Cross Town Trail Alignment Study from 2019 details possible options for the connector, although an exact route has not been decided.

Proposed route for the West Fork River Rail Trail expansion in Fairmont (Courtesy: City of Fairmont)

Long term, the city hopes to complete a full off-street trail through Fairmont, connecting the West Fork River Trail with the Marion County (MC) Trail and Mon River Trail north of Fairmont.

Also in the same area, the City of Fairmont recently released a revitalization plan for the Beltline neighborhood, that will serve as a guide for potential amenities and opportunities in the area.