FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Disk golf courses, soccer fields, a playground and a new recreational facility are on the new site plan for the Beltline Neighborhood in Fairmont.

The city said in a Facebook post Thursday that there has been some confusion about the ultimate plan for the project, which includes the area around East-West Stadium and Fairmont Middle School. In response, the city has created a new site plan and a FAQ page on its website.

Two ordinances will go to public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 14 that will determine whether the city can acquire two properties for the project—a gifted property from Beltline LLC and the old Fairmont Box Factory.

Renderings posted by the city Thursday are meant to represent the city’s intentions for the properties and show plans for multiple recreational additions, from pickleball and tennis courts to rail trail additions.

New Beltline Neighborhood plan rendering shared by the city on Nov. 9 (Courtesy: City of Fairmont)

At this point, the city plans to purchase the Box Factory for $155,000, tear it down and, because of possible contaminates, “work with environmental professionals to eliminate risk to the public,” the new FAQ page says.

The page also says that as far as timeline, the city hopes to start and potentially finish demolition of the Box Factory and construction of the new West Fork River Trail section in 2024. Other projects “may be more long-term goals and collaborations with Marion County Schools, MCPARC, and other partners.”

The FAQ page also clarified that the two ordinances that are under public comment next week have nothing to do with a rehabilitation facility that is on the original rendering of the project plan from March.

The two ordinances on Tuesday’s agenda regarding the Beltline Neighborhood are only about gaining property and have nothing attached referencing any construction projects. The City has no jurisdiction to construct, maintain or fund a rehabilitation facility. That facility is included in the Beltline Redevelopment Plan because the firm who worked on the plan assessed that Fairmont needs such a facility and saw is a nice blank spot on the map and said ‘Maybe here.’ City of Fairmont’s FAQ page on the Beltline Neighborhood project

The original Beltline Neighborhood plan from the March 2023 Revitalization Plan (Courtesy: City of Fairmont)

The city said that “no matter your opinions on the matter,” residents are invited to come to the meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Public Safety Building and voice their opinions. The agenda for the Nov. 14 meeting can be viewed at this link.