FAIRMONT, W.Va. — City of Fairmont Tuesday began accepting applications for police officers.

The deadline to submit applications is Thursday, July 21 at noon, then the 2-hour written examination will be held on Saturday, July 23.

Applicants will be tested on their abilities to observe and remember details, vocabulary, reading comprehension, ability to follow directions, ability to problem solve and use logic, and ability to use situational judgment. Those who pass will have to complete a physical exam where they must do 28 sit-ups in one minute, 18 push-ups in one minute and run a mile and a half in 14 minutes and 36 seconds or less.

Those who pass the written and physical exams will be ranked by their test score on a list of applicants eligible to proceed to the next phases of the hiring process.

Fairmont officers’ starting pay is $43,054 a year, and after a one-year probationary period, it increases to $48,712 a year. The city also offers a $5,000 additional incentive for Certified WV Officers, as well as incentives for longevity, certifications and officers who pursue their Bachelor’s degrees.

To get an application, contact the Fairmont City Clerk’s Office at 304-366-6212, ext. 329 or email City Clerk Janet Keller, at jkeller@fairmontwv.gov.

The Morgantown Police Department is also hiring, and holding an exam this Saturday, June 11.