FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Fairmont has announced that it will be opening applications for the soon-to-be-vacant 7th District City Council seat after Councilmember Nicholas “Nicky” Cinalli announced his intentions to resign next year at the council’s last meeting.

According to a release, Interim City Clerk David A. Kirk will be accepting letters of interest and/or resumes from potential candidates starting Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 8:30 a.m. and ending at noon on Jan. 12, 2024.

The release said that the appointed term will run until the canvass is completed and confirmed by order after the Nov. 2024 election.

In order to be eligible, applicants must be a “qualified, registered voter of the City of Fairmont and must reside in the 7th District of the City of Fairmont at the time of submitting their letter of interest and/or resume while serving in office,” the release said.

Applicants will be reviewed by the council and will schedule interviews with candidates before reaching a final decision.

Fairmont’s 7th District includes the area highlighted below.

Courtesy: City of Fairmont

A full map of the district can be found at farimontwv.gov. Anyone with questions can direct them to Interim City Clerk David A. Kirk at 304-366-6212 ext. 340 or by email at dkirk@fairmontwv.gov.