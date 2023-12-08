FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Fairmont has a jam-packed weekend ahead as the Feast of the Seven Fishes is welcomed back downtown for the 17th year.

This year, the festival features more than 20 different food vendors, some local to Fairmont and others from various parts of the state.

The event kicked off on Friday on Monroe Street around the bend of the road that meets Adams Street, but it will continue on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Just a little further down, near the Marion County Public Library, was Fairmont’s Hometown Holiday Marketplace.

Fairmont’s Holiday Marketplace featured 60 artisans, craft and baked good vendors as well as a meet and greet with Santa Claus.

12 News spoke with Alex Petry, executive director of Fairmont’s Hometown Marketplace, on the importance of offering this event for the community.

“It’s really important to support our downtown, brick and Morder businesses but our community of vendor businesses, I think it’s really important to shine a light on them because they don’t get as much recognition as our other businesses do and they are very important to our local business community,” said Petry.

You can keep up with the Feast of the Seven Fishes and Main Street Fairmont’s Hometown Marketplace through Main Street Fairmont’s Facebook page.

The Fairmont Christmas Parade will also be held on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.