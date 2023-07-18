FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The city of Fairmont is welcoming back former building inspector, Scott Jolliff, in the position where it all began almost 24 years ago.

Fairmont native, Scott Jolliff, began his career with the city of Fairmont back in 1999 after obtaining a degree in civil engineering technology, an associate’s degree in mechanical engineering technology from Fairmont State University, and a master’s degree in environmental management from West Virginia University.

Jolliff worked as an intern in the field of safety before obtaining the position as a building inspector with the city of Fairmont. Jolliff worked for Fairmont for the next 13 years before he switched careers to work in facility engineering at WVU where he remained for the following 11 years.

When he saw the position was open for his former job, Jolliff knew it was time to come back home to Fairmont and has been eager to be back in his initial environment.

“My goal this time around is to continue to push and support our staff here. They’ve started a demolition program that has done great things for the city of Fairmont, especially in the last few years. I want to continue that and help push to get more blight and continue to get to dilapidated structures torn down and clean up the city,” Jolliff said in an interview with 12 News.

Jolliff said that he’s happy to be back and to see the growth that has occurred in the office of city management. When he initially left his position, there were only four people in the office; today there are seven.

“Whenever I was at WVU, the focus was all on commercial, and I felt that whenever I was there, I grew a lot in my commercial knowledge of construction. I think that prepares me pretty good for coming back here where I know there’s a lot of residential, but I’m prepared also for any of the big buildings and big construction that occurs too,” Jolliff said.

To reach Jolliff, you can contact the Fairmont City Hall at 304-366-6211 or visit the office at 200 Jackson Street in Fairmont during its’ business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.