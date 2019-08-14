Civil War Trails Incorporated visit Fairmont to restore a part of history

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Civil War Trails Incorporated is on a four day maintenance tour to repair, maintain or install Civil War markers throughout the state.

The group is traveling through West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Virginia to restore a part of history all while boosting tourism.

“Our goal here is to produce tourism, so economic development through a product that’s obviously educational. So, the signs themselves are supposed to encourage somebody to want to visit these sites, to stand in the footsteps whether that be the soldiers or citizens, or even African Americans fighting for their own freedom,” said Drew Gruber, Executive Director of Civil War Trails.

The group is headed to Philippi, W.Va. tomorrow before moving on to Pennsylvania and Virginia to finish their tour.