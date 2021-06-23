Clarksburg business helps Marions County family whose home was damaged in recent floods

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. – A local business lended a helping hand after a flood in a Barrackville home.

Pat and Ricki’s Basement Systems

Pat and Ricki’s Basement Systems started work Wednesday on Jack Hawkins’ water-damaged house.

Hawkins had foundation damage, a sink hole and a caved in wall in his basement due to heavy rain.

Pat and Ricki’s Basement Systems of West Virginia employees volunteer their work once a month to help a community member in need.

Severe flooding causes structural damages to Marion County home

They fixed the foundation damages and installed water guards and power braces for Mr. Hawkins.

But they are still looking for someone in the community to fix the sink hole.

Sink hole at Jack Hawkins house

“We’re just looking for someone that’s in masonry work that would like to volunteer and come in and fix the side where it slid in,” Susie Efaw, Pat and Ricki’s Basement System Production Manager, said. “We can prep the work for them we just need them to do some block work. And also, if somebody wants to fill that hole back up with some stone.”

Efaw said their work will be completed sometime by next week. To help with work you can contact Efaw at 304-622-0048.