Classes begin at Fairmont State University

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University students started classes on Monday. Leading up to the academic year, the university held a welcome week of fun events for students.

University President, Dr. Mirta Martin said during welcome week she saw students start to feel a part of the campus.

Students in the Falcon Center

“Today has been a magical day,” Dr. Martin said. “Our campus was filled with students, with energy, with faculty, with staff, with people walking through campus. If you go into our Falcon Center, you’ll see Main Street is packed with students sitting there eating just being part of each other or they’re playing basketball or playing ping pong on falcon one. It is truly magnificent day at Fairmont State University and I’m just so grateful to be able to say welcome home to all of these students.”

The University also had staff ready to assist students with any help they would need while starting the school year. They also have a SOAR class available to students that teaches them everything from mental health to research.

The university is currently not requiring students and staff to wear a mask or get vaccinated. University officials said they will continue to monitor cases in the area and update guidelines if needed.