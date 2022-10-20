FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Weeks before the General Election, Marion County poll workers are getting ready.

Poll worker training session (WBOY Image)

The Marion Couty Clerks office held several training sessions for its 227 poll workers. They are taught what each of the requirements are for the day and how to use the voting machines.

Each election, the county needs enough poll workers to balance out the number of voters they’re expecting at each of their 77 precincts. Each precinct size varies so the number of poll workers at each location is different.

“There are some precincts where we need 8 or 10 poll workers. Others we may only need 5 or 6,” Julie Kincaid the Marion County Clerk said.

Kincaid said they have recently seen a drop in people wanting to be poll workers.

“Generally, we do have a certain group that returns from election to election. However, COVID has put a bit of a damper on that. Folks are reluctant to be out among the public and since COVID hasn’t fully went away, we do still see a bit of a slide in our numbers as far as people that are willing to work,” Kincaid said.

Election voting machine (WBOY Image)

Marion County is always accepting more poll workers. Even if they are full, they still need alternates to fill in in case anyone that’s already signed up can’t make it come Election Day.

Poll workers must be registered voters in Marion County before applying.

Anyone interested in being a poll worker can call the Marion County Clerk’s office at 304-367-5447 or email JKinciad@MarionCounty.wv.com.