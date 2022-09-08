MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – Drivers will need to take an alternate route along US 250 in Marion County on Friday, Sept. 9 due to a road closure, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Ongoing roadwork to install rockfall protection on US 250 has kept the road to one lane between Wood’s Boat House and Muriale’s Italian Kitchen since spring. But on Friday, the road will be completely closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mary Lou Retton Drive as part of the project, according to the DOH.

Alternate routes include County Route 250/12, Holbert Road, Interstate 79 and Shirlane Avenue to Warren Road.