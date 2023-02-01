WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) – Pierpont Community & Technical College is expanding its resources for its culinary students.

The college recently opened a new kitchen facility in the Middletown Commons in White Hall.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide our students a new learning environment,” Natalie Feltz, Associate Professor and Food Service Management Program Coordinator at Pierpont said. “Through months of preparation and hard work from everyone in our program, we are so proud to unveil this facility.”

The Food Service and Management students will now have two kitchens to use, compared to the previous one at the old facility.

“One of the obstacles of our previous location was not enough space for the equipment needed to train students,” Allison McCue, Instructor and Program Coordinator for Pastry and Baking Arts said. “The new facility will provide our students with the opportunity to work with a wide range of modern equipment that will prepare them for a career in the food service industry.”

The space also has classrooms, locker rooms and other specific training areas.

The new facility started being used on Jan. 23 for spring semester students.