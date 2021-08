Have more breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Firefighters and emergency workers were hard at work after a fire broke out late at night in Fairmont on Aug. 14.

The old Fairmont Supply Company building caught fire in the night, fortunately it was quickly put out. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Residents are advised to avoid the area for the time being.