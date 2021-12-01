Commission commemorates 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Commissioners commemorated the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor during their bi-weekly meeting on Wednesday.

The commissioner presented retired U.S. Army Sergeant David Tucker with the order and remembered those who lost their lives on that day.

Marion County Commissioners presenting proclamation to David Tucker (WBOY Image)

Tucker said he’s going to present the proclamation to his VFD and will hang it in their meeting hall.

“We read about history in books but the men of Iwo Jima, the Battle of the Bulge, D-Day and Pearl Harbor, they wrote that history with their blood, sweat and toil, and sadly at the cost of their own lives,” Tucker said. “Let’s always remember the World War II veterans and let’s always remember Pearl Harbor. Let’s never forget that before September 11th there was December 7th.”

The 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor officially falls on Dec. 7, 2021.