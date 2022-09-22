FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Fairmont State University started back up its community choir.

So far, the choir has about 26 singers and is looking for more to join. The choir meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. to sing a variety of song styles from classical to musical theater and more.

The Fairmont State Community Choir Director John Morrison said no experience is needed to join but the group has a lot of members that have been in a choir before.

“Once you’ve sung in choir and get away from it, you miss it, and you want to come back to it. So, it’s great to see so many people coming back to singing choir,” Morrison said.

The community choir has been put on by Fairmont State for many years but had to take a break due to COVID-19.

“There’s been so many things that have been restricted during COVID times and defiantly choral singing is one of those things and just simply the community of coming together then singing together on top of that is a joy beyond just gathering as a group,” Morrison said.

The choir will have a final concert on Nov. 11 then starts back up in the spring semester.