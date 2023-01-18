FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Community Choir is coming back to Fairmont State for the Spring.

The choir meets every Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m. on Fairmont State’s campus to rehearse. New and returning members are welcome, and no experience is needed. The choir is only open to people 18 and up.

“There was such a great response to restarting the community choir last Fall and I look forward to their return,” says Choir Director and Accompanist John Morrison. “The energy and camaraderie amongst the singers is inspiring. It is truly a group of people who are there because they love to make music and they love to sing together.”

The choir will have a benefit concert on Feb. 25 and another performance at the United Way Song of Hope Benefit Concert on April 28. Both will be in Wallman Hall at Fairmont State University.

Interested participants should email the Community Choir Director at John.Morrison@fairmontstate.edu