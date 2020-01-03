Community concerned after alarming rates of guns stolen from unlocked cars

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Leaving valuables in your car and having them stolen is bad enough. Yet, in 2019, the amount of guns stolen out of cars reached very high numbers in Marion County.

Approximately 67 guns were reported stolen last year in the Marion county area. More than half of those were taken from inside unlocked vehicles. Along with the stolen weapon, around 50 cars were reported stolen as well.

Local law enforcement has posted many tips to help remind community members to lock away valuables, but it really comes down to triple checking to make sure you car is locked. Chief of Police Steve Shrine, said most of these reports of theft are from cars being unlocked and they can tell because there is no car damage involved.

“People just need to lock their vehicles, and they need to remove anything that’s valuable. If they do have anything they are going to leave in the car, they need to make sure its hidden from view,” said Shrine. “Again we don’t have a bunch of people breaking into cars or busting out windows, these are crimes of opportunity. They’re trying to get in, take what they can with the least amount of suspicious activity as possible.”

If you are caught with a stolen weapon on you, you may still be charged. Remember, if you love it, lock it or lose it.