Community members rally to support Sen. Joe Manchin

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Several different community members in favor of the Freedom to Vote Act rallied together in Fairmont on Saturday morning.

Rally members, including students, union members, veterans and former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant, came together to show support for U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who is the co-sponsor of the bill.

Community members listen to guest speakers at the rally.

The bill aims to set national guidelines on the right to vote, how money influences politics and partisan gerrymandering.

“I’m out here because I see the state that our country is in right now, and it absolutely terrifies me,” said Erin Lehman, an organizer for RepresentUS. “Faith in our elections is dropping, voter participation is dropping, and corruption is running rampant at all levels of government. So, I’m out here to clean it up.”

The Senate is expected to take a procedural vote of the bill on Wednesday.