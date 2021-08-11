Community pool forced to close early due to staff shortage

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Parks and Recreation has closed one of its community pools early this year.

Parks and Recreation announced that the 12th Street pool’s last day open was Aug. 8. Parks and Recreation Director, Tony Michalski said that the closure is due to a lack of lifeguards. The wave pool will remain open six days a week until Aug. 22, remaining closed on Wednesdays. The pool will also be open the two weekends leading up to Labor Day.

Marion County Parks and Recreation

Michalski said that they usually close the 12th Street pool before the wave pool each year, but this year was the hardest year they’ve ever had with keeping and retaining lifeguards. A lot of their lifeguards attend Fairmont State University which started classes early this year and led to a staff shortage.

“We really only shut down a week earlier then we normally do come middle of August,” Michalski said. “We had some people that were sad about it, but most people understand the fact that we can only do with the lifeguards that we have and kind of understand that running two pools, it’s difficult in this small of a community.”

All passes for the 12th Street pool will be honored at the wave pool.

Michalski said they will be holding certification classes this spring for anyone who wants to become a lifeguard. Anyone 16 and older can attend the classes.