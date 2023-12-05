FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — More community organizations are helping collect items for the Soup Opera after its building and supplies were damaged when a pipe burst last month.

The Soup Opera is one of only a few free meal distribution points in Fairmont and served about 75 every week, but a lot of its food stash was destroyed in the flood. Although the pantry has temporarily moved to Central United Methodist Church on Fairmont Avenue, it still has a long road of repairs ahead.

Damage at the Soup Opera on Nov. 22 (WBOY image) Damage at the Soup Opera on Nov. 22 (WBOY image)

To help replenish the Soup Opera’s destroyed food supplies, several organizations are holding food drives. While the Fairmont Senior and North Marion high school football teams had a statewide stage in the state tournament, they collected food items for the Soup Opera at their games.

Now, Mon Health announced on Monday that it is collecting non-perishable food items at its Fairmont Medical Office Building to support the Soup Opera.

“Food insecurity is a desperate issue in our area and The Soup Opera does an amazing job of

serving people in Marion County, this is one way we can help them meet the need during this

difficult time,” said Luella Gunter, Executive Director of Philanthropy at Mon Health System, said in a release.

Mon Health is accepting donations until Dec. 13 at Fairmont MOB at 1 Huntington Way, Fairmont, and Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital at 140 Middletown Rd, White Hall.

Similarly, Fairmont State University is collecting food for the Soup Opera at all its home basketball games in December and at other locations on campus.

“Fairmont State is a part of Fairmont’s community, and when disaster strikes our community we step up to help out,” said Susan Rodriguez, Director of Career Services & Civic Engagement, in a press release.

For a schedule of home basketball games, click here. Otherwise, donation bins have been placed at in the Turley Center, the Falcon Center on Mainstreet and by Gym 1, and in Hardway Hall on the second floor and will be there until Dec. 7.