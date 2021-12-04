ConCerned Bikers of WV spread holiday cheer with toy drive

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The ConCerned Bikers of West Virginia group held its 6th annual toy drive on Saturday.

Toys collected by The ConCerned Bikers of WV (WBOY Image)

Members of the group came together at the Family Dollar in Fairmont to collect donations from the community. The bikers then loaded the toys on a trailer and drove them to the Marion County Courthouse to deliver them to the Salvation Army.

“I think it’s the most important thing of the holiday season,” Princess Davis, Vice President of ConCerned bikers of West Virginia said. “I think we need to give all year but at Christmas it’s hard and no one wants to imagine a child waking up without a visit, you know the magic of a visit from Santa.”

The toys were given to children in Marion County that are a part of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

“We’ve been doing it for six years now and it just gets better every year and it’s just a great thing that we can do because it brings so much happiness to the kids,” Earl Nuzum, President of ConCerned bikers of West Virginia said.

Santa and other bikers heading to Marion County Courthouse to drop off toys (WBOY Image)

The main purpose for ConCerned Bikers of WV is motorcycle safety awareness. They like to start teaching lessons at a young age, so kids grow up aware of motorcycles. Davis said they also just want to get kids interested in riding in general because it seems to be a culture that is slowly disappearing.

They currently have 15 active members that run the organization, but they have a Facebook page with more than 700 supporters.

Davis also works with the Salvation Army to hand out the toy to the parents of angel tree kids.

Salvation Army donation bucket outside of Family Dollar (WBOY Image)

“Just meeting with the parents and you know people that are enrolled that depend on that program the appreciativeness and the gratefulness that comes from the parents makes it all even extra worth it,” she said, “It’s so nice to just see that.”

Davis and Nuzum thanked the community for their support of the toy drive and said they will hold another one next year on the first Saturday in December at the same location.