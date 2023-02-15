MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A conservation group is looking to clean up dams and channels in Marion County to reduce flooding.

The Monongahela Conservation District is looking for funding to fix seven high-hazard areas in Mannington dams and creeks and streams. All the dams are a part of upper Buffalo Creek.

The funds will be used for maintenance and repairs including the annual task of mowing around the waterways and clearing debris from the channels to allow water to flow better during heavy rains so that it doesn’t get backed up and flood.

“Without those functioning properly, the flooding would really be a lot more severe than it might be today and people may think the flooding is really bad, but it could be a lot worse.” Chuck Cienawski, supervisor of the Mon Conservation District said.

According to Cienawski the upper Buffalo Creek watershed has seven high-hazard dams that hold the water back from the Mannington area. The channel collects the water from all seven dams and diverts it into the Tygart Valley River in Rivesville.

In 2022, the district spent more than $25,000 for just mowing and routine inspections, but the district needs even more funding than that for other necessities on the old dams.

“It’s time that many of these dams be rehabbed,” Jean Conley, associate supervisor of the Mon Conservation District said. “Rehabilitation is expensive we spent well over $2,000,000 on rehabbing a dam in Preston County in the last three of four years.

Conley said she doesn’t know exactly which one, but a dam in Marion County will need to be looked at and considered for rehabilitation.

The conservation district received $5,000 from the town of Mannington to go towards the maintenance and repairs costs.

The maintenance and repairs don’t fall under city or town responsibilities because it was originally up to the Mon Conservation District to build the dams, according to Conley. Local city and town governments were partners with the district when they were built and now the district is trying to renew those relationships and secure funding.

On Wednesday, the district requested an annual amount of $7,500 from the Marion County Commission at their meeting. The commissioners did not commit to the funding in the meeting but are reviewing the request.