FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Crews have started work on upgrades at Palatine Park in Fairmont.

Plans for improvements to the park include adding covered seating, shading areas, an extended playground and new water park features.

Steel beams for shaded area in Palatine Park (WBOY Image)

On Tuesday, steel beams had already been installed in the park and crews were seen taking down a heavy-duty crane.

Marion County Commissioners approved the projects in a meeting on Feb 2.

The covered seating phase is expected to be finished before the Three Rivers Festival on May 26. That phase of the project will cost nearly $290,000.

Heavy-duty crane and workers at Palatine Park (WBOY Image)

Other shade coverings and a new playground are expected to be finished in June while the new splash park features will debut in July.

Commissioners said in the February meeting that they expect the total cost for the entire project to be around $750,000.