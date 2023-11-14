PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Copper House Grill in Pleasant Valley has announced that it will be permanently closing its doors this weekend.

According to a Facebook post made by the restaurant, Sunday, Nov. 19 will be its last day of business after opening its doors 10 years ago.

The owners urged past employees and customers of the restaurant to come out on Saturday to “help say goodbye” and expressed their appreciation for the amount of support the restaurant has received from the community.

Copper House will be open Tuesday through Friday starting at 4 p.m. and will open at 2 p.m. on Saturday so diners can watch the WVU football game. The post said that the restaurant will be serving “some old favorites” this weekend including crab cakes, chicken fettuccine and Jamaican lettuce wraps.

12 News visited the Copper House as part of our Restaurant Road Trip back in 2013 shortly after it opened. You can watch that below.