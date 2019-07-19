County Commission addresses Mannington library roofing concerns

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – Roofing issues with one local library are catching the eyes of county commissioners.

According to a Marion County maintenance crew, the Marion County Public Library’s location in Mannington has been experiencing a leak in the roof.

Those issues have now been put into the hands of Marion County Commission, as commissioners look into the severity of the problems and whether it is better to fix the damaged spots or replace the roof as a whole.

“From the election center, to the courthouse, to our libraries, to all the properties that we have, it’s well maintained, and you can look at anything that we have and it is taken care of. We take care of our properties, including the issues that we are having currently at the Mannington library. It will be handled properly and with great speed,” said Randy Elliot, county commissioner.

Elliot confirmed the county maintenance crew is looking at providing an estimate for the roof to begin work on a permanent fix.