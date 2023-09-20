MONONGAH, W.Va. (WBOY) — Several crews were called to Monongah on Wednesday to battle a structure fire at a three-story building.

According to officials with Marion County 911, a fire broke out around 2:25 at a three-story building located at 546 Camden Avenue in Monongah.

A post from Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management has confirmed that the road is currently closed and recommends that people avoid the area.

The Marion County Superintendent’s Office confirmed to 12 News that students at the nearby Monongah Middle School were evacuated to Monongah Elementary after the fire broke out and that students will be dispensed from there.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews from the Monongah Fire Department, Valley Fire Department, Winfield Fire Department, Barrackville Fire Department and Shinnston Fire Department all responded to the blaze.

This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News for updates.