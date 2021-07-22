Crews begin to clear 3 Ways Inn restaurant lot

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Crews are in the cleanup process at the old 3 Ways Inn restaurant location in Fairmont.

Fire at 3 Ways Inn back in 2019

The restaurant burned down in July 2019. Eight fire departments from two counties were required to put the fire out. No one was injured during the fire.

Smallwood Sanitation is taking away the rubble from the lot. Workers said as of Thursday they’re about halfway done and have already filled and hauled around 12 dumpsters.

3 Ways Inn left over rubble

The owner of Smallwood Sanitation, Rusty Smallwood, said he’s donating his service to the owner of the restaurant at a reduced cost to get it cleaned up. He said it’s been an ongoing process for more than a year to clear the lot.

“It’s been too long,” Smallwood, said. “I like keeping the community nice. I went to this place for over 50 years. We just miss it and I’d like to see him build it back, we’ll see. It was a mountain of it so it’s coming along.”

Smallwood also said the most difficult part of the cleanup is time. His workers also work overnights in the coal mines and get to the site to cleanup whenever they can.

Crews cleaning up rubble at 3 Ways Inn lot

Smallwood Sanitation was started back in 1947 by Rusty’s father. Rusty took over the business in 1998.

Currently there are no official plans on what will go in the lot once its cleared.