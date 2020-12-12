CrossFit Intense holds annual powerlifting competition, in a much smaller version

WHITEHALL, W.Va. – The United States Powerlifting Coalition (USPC) held its Drug Test WV State Championship tournament at CrossFit Intense early Saturday morning.

This particular tournament has been happening for five years now, and it typically brings in between 30 to 60 lifters. State restrictions didn’t allow them to bring as many competitors this year, but National Referee Reverend Matt Holbert said though they couldn’t have the quantity this year, they brought the quality.

“Powerlifting meets, is three attempts at the most weight you can lift in squat, bench press, and dead lift. This started several years ago as a fundraiser for the Union Mission, and we continue it today,” said Holbert. “What we should be doing is not only making ourselves stronger, but making the community stronger. Lifting each other up, not just the weights.”

If you want to learn more about the sport of powerlifting, or become a partner with USPC, visit its website here, or its Facebook here.