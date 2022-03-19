FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Spring starts tomorrow, and what better way to kick it off than with a frozen treat during Dairy Creme Corner’s opening day of the season this past afternoon. Customers of all ages lined up for the restaurant’s 35th anniversary.

Ali Arcure, a manager of Dairy Creme Corner, said they consider their staff as family and love to see friends coming back year after year.

“We’re blessed with some nice weather today. We’re hopeful the rain holds off. We’re hoping to and we’re able to just serve as many people as possible and usher in spring…We’ve already seen some amazing faces this morning, familiar faces, people have been coming to see us for years. And ya know, they bring their kids, and it’s just great,” Arcure said.

Frozen treats, as well as food, are now available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m Monday through Saturday, and noon until 10 p.m. on Sunday.