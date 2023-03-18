FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — When one thinks about ice cream in North Central West Virginia, there’s only one location that everyone recommends, the Dairy Creme Corner in Fairmont.

On Saturday, the Dairy Creme Corner re-opened its doors for its 36th season while boasting that they have “The Biggest Cones in Town.”

“Opening day is always a lot of energy, it’s pretty crazy, we’re lucky we are in a pretty good area and everybody comes out and supports us,” said Mike Arcure, owner. “We just want to thank everybody who stops in. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve the community.”

Dairy Creme Corner opens for the season. (WBOY Image)

The soft-serve shop also serves hot dogs, sandwiches, funnel cakes, fries and much more.

If you’re interested in going to Dairy Creme Corner, you can find its location on 187 Homewood Avenue in Fairmont. They are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. You can also call an order in at 304-366-6809