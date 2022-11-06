RACHEL, W.Va. – Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) hosted its annual One Night Without a Home event at Marion County Technical Center Saturday night.

One Night Without a Home is a program that Marion County High School DECA students organized to raise awareness of homelessness in the county. An official with a local shelter in the county was on hand to talk with the students about what a person experiences being unsheltered. Students made makeshift homes out of cardboard to experience what being unsheltered would be like for the night.

“It reminds me that people do experience this on a daily basis. And this is one good night that we are out here. There could be one really bad night that people are out there or multiple really bad nights but we are not going to experience the same thing they are. So, it gives me a sense of humility being able to experience that,” said Brenna Wilfong, North Marion High School senior and president of DECA.

Students also collected nonperishable food items and hygiene care items that will be donated to area shelters.