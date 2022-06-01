FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Tensions between some Marion County Commissioners and the City of Fairmont officials continue.

In Wednesday’s meeting, Commissioner Randy Elliott and Mayor Tom Mainella signed the deed to the third floor of the J. Harper Meredith Building. The deed legally confirms that the city owns the floor. However, Mayor Mainella said securing the deed was just tying up a loose end and that the city does not currently have any plans to sell the space or move.

Signing the deed to the third floor to give to the city (WBOY Image)

“It needed to be done to, like I said in there, for people 20 years from now to be able to say, ‘We want to sell the county our space and move on,’” said Mayor Mainella. “It was something just like if you bought a car and you never got the title for and you made the last payment, but the bank never sent you the title. Wouldn’t that bother you?”

Previously, the city and the county commission were at a standstill over the building’s ownership the city wanted the deed and the county did not want to provide it.

After the deed was signed Wednesday, Commissioners Elliott and VanGilder continued to disagree on the ownership of the third floor for more than 10 minutes.

In a previous meeting, Commissioner VanGilder was the only vote against giving the deed to the city. On Wednesday, he said he recognizes that he was outvoted on the decision, but he still doesn’t agree with giving the deed to the city.

Commissioner Vangilder said he met with an attorney about filing a stay that would stop the deed from being given out. However, no stay was officially filed. Vangilder also said that he was not aware they would be signing the deed at the meeting and that he was only told less than an hour before it started that it would be happening.

Commissioner Elliott made several statements during the meeting about past decisions VanGilder has made and voted on that they didn’t see eye to eye on.

“As a business person, you’re letting that interfere with your position as an elected county official and retaliating against the city every chance you get,” Commissioner Elliott said to VanGilder. “You told me once before in front of people sitting back there in your office ‘screw me once, I’ll screw you back 20 times over.’”

J. Harper Meredith Building in Fairmont (WBOY Image)

Commissioner VanGilder quickly denied making that statement to Elliott.

“That’s not true. That’s brewsh*t,” VanGilder said.

Commissioner Linda Longstreth made no comments during the exchange.

In an email on April 28 to several city officials, county officials and the press, Mayor Mainella voiced his concerns about Commissioner VanGilder.

“If Ernie tries to cause this action problems in court or any other way, I will be filing a formal Ethics complaint. I know his documented personal vendetta against the city has caused this issue to have been unfairly handled by his official elected office as a County Commissioner. He is using his office to pursue an unjustified war against the city,” Mayor Mainella wrote in the email.

Mainella apologized to Commissioner VanGilder for the “verbiage” in the email during Wednesday’s meeting while VanGilder told the mayor, “I am not the enemy of the city as many of his emails indicated” then wished the city good luck.

Commissioner VanGilder told 12 News that he doesn’t currently have any plans to interfere with the deed being given to the city.