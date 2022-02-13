CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — On Feb. 14, Delegate Guy Ward of Marion County will send two letters requesting $13 million to go to Fairmont State University so they can build a new hanger.

The first letter will go to the Finance Chair of the House of Delegates, Eric Householder. Copies of the letter will also be sent to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw and Chairman Joe Ellington of the House Education Committee.

The other letter is going to the Finance Chair of the Senate, Eric Tarr, with copies going to Senate President Craig Blair and Chairwoman Patricia Rucker of the Senate Education Committee.

Delegate Ward said, “This is a small investment compared to the $300 million being given to Nucor Steel and this will produce about the same number of good paying jobs. Giving Fairmont State their own hanger will allow the Aviation Maintenance Technology Program at Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center to expand from 130 students to over 200 students and fill all the available jobs that will be opening over the next few years at the companies that make up the Mid-Atlantic Aerospace Complex. If we don’t do this, we stand to lose hundreds of good paying jobs in north central West Virginia because some of these companies may move somewhere else where they have better access to a quality workforce.”

In both letters, Delegate Ward asked for $13 million so that Fairmont State University can build a new hanger for their Professional Flight and Aviation Program.

Following are the contents of the letters:

“It’s my understanding that a bill is being originated in both houses to once again try and merge

Pierpont Community Technical College with Fairmont State University. I think the belief is that

the separation that was agreed to last year failed due to Pierpont’s unwillingness to leave the

campuses of Fairmont State University. Nothing can be farther from the truth.”

“Pierpont can make the deadline of removing all their programs off the campuses of Fairmont

State except for one location, the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center located

at the North Central West Virginia Airport near Bridgeport, West Virginia. At the present time

both institutions are using parts of this facility.”

“Pierpont is using their part for their Aviation Maintenance Technology Program. This program

is vital to all the aerospace companies that belong to the Mid-Atlantic Aerospace Complex,

which consists of Aurora, Bombardier, Engine Airframe Solutions Worldwide, HQ Aero, KCI

Aviation, Lockheed Martin, and Pratt & Whitney. It is my understanding that there are about

130 students in the AMT program, but if they had additional space, it could easily be expanded

to at least 200 students to accommodate the future needs of all these companies.”

“Fairmont State is using this facility for their Professional Flight and Aviation Program. It’s my

understanding that they have about 15 students in the flight program. However, if it could have

the whole facility to itself, it too could easily expand and accommodate the future need for

pilots across the nation and be a premier university for accommodating this need.”

“The companies that feed off the Aviation Maintenance Technology Program of Pierpont

employ thousands of West Virginians, and the Professional Flight and Aviation Program at

Fairmont State trains pilots, not only for commercial airlines, but it’s also a gateway for students

who intend to enlist in the United States Air Force or Navy.”

“The problem of not being able to separate lies with lack of funding. This facility is not large

enough to expand both programs to their maximum capabilities and be approved by the FAA.

So, whether or not a merger should take place, the problem will still exist if a merger does or

does not take place unless something is done to increase the capacity to accommodate both

programs.”

“It comes down to this, if Pierpont leaves, there’s enough room for Fairmont State to expand

and operate their program. If Fairmont State leaves, there’s enough room for Pierpont to

expand and operate their program. However, there seems to be nowhere else for the other

school to go to without building a new facility.”

“I’ve spoken to both schools. To build another facility for Pierpont, the cost would be about $25

million. To build another hanger for Fairmont State, the cost would be about $13 million.

Therefore, I’m requesting at least $13 million to be allocated to Fairmont State University for a

new hanger.”

“Again, it doesn’t matter if the two schools are brought together or not, the problem will remain

regardless unless the legislature comes to their rescue. Without the proper funding, both

programs are in jeopardy. The loss of the Aviation Maintenance Technology Program would no

doubt result in loss revenue for whichever school is in charge. Not only that, but West Virginia

could lose hundreds if not thousands of jobs because some of the industries with the MidAtlantic Aerospace Complex may find another place to locate to.”