WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Crews have begun the work of tearing down a local restaurant more than a year after it was destroyed in a fire.

The 3 Ways Inn was burned in early July last year, in a fire that started around 4 in the morning and brought eight fire departments from two counties to the scene and kept them there for hours trying to put the blaze down.

No one was injured in the fire, but the restaurant has stood empty since that time.