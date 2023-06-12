WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — The Department of Education has invested $270,000 to help the students of Fairmont State University’s Aviation Center for Excellence get the best training.

According to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), the funding will be used to secure equipment for the institution and better help its students find a career in the industry.

“As our nation faces a workforce shortage in the aviation industry, programs like Fairmont State University’s Aviation Center for Excellence are as important as ever,” Senator Manchin said.

The federal funding was secured through a Congressionally Directed Spending request via the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.