DHHR grant to bring health, COVID resources to racial minorities in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Family Resource Network and Reset Inc. have been awarded a $200,000 grant from the DHHR.

With that funding, they will go out into the Marion County community to supply minorities with information on the pandemic and to hold events for testing and vaccine distribution. While there, they will also inform people of color about co-morbidities that affect non-white more frequently.

“The Marion County Family Resource Network is excited to be a part of this, and we’re working closely with Reset because they know the population that they need to be working with,” Frank Jarman, MCFRN executive director said.

Reset Director, Sherry kinder said the grant will allow them to invite minorities in and hear their voice and concerns on the pandemic.

“In the Asian and Latino communities, we have not heard their voice, but maybe that’s because we have not reached out to them, and we will,” Kinder said. “…And the same thing with the community of color to have people that are hesitant to participate in COVID testing and vaccination because of historical interactions with the government that have left them less than trustful.”

Kinder said within the next month, outreach will begin in the minority communities of Marion County.

“Marion County Family Resource Network is about keeping children safe and families healthy,” Jarman said. “The best way we can do that I to make sure every family, every community and every child is safe and healthy and have the right information about this terrible disease that’s affecting our community.”