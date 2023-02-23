CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re a fan of the NBC show Chicago Med, you might have seen an actor from West Virginia Wednesday night.

Fairmont native Josh Leeper was in season 8, episode 14 “On Days Like Today… Silver Linings Become Lifelines” which aired on Feb. 22. He played the character Rob Graham who loses his hand in a construction accident and hopes to regain his hand and its function through surgery.

While Leeper’s character didn’t have a major role in the show, he had several scenes, including one where he has multiple lines which you can watch in the player above.

According to IMDb, Leeper, who now lives in Chicago, has also been in several shorts and on two episodes of the 2016 comedy “The Real Deal.”

Another West Virginia native, Cindy Jackson from Elkins has also seen some developments in her acting career in New York and beyond. Her most recent role was in the movie “A Man Called Otto” starring Tom Hanks, where she played a UPS driver. In an interview for 304 Today with Lauren Winans, Jackson said that in the scene, Tom Hanks’ character yells at her character and she had to make sure she didn’t hit him with the UPS truck.

Jackson also recently had a role in a Lifetime movie which was shot in West Virginia where she plays a police officer. “It’s called 12 Desperate Hours, and I believe it airs February 25th on the Lifetime network,” she told Winans.

Prior to her becoming an actress, Jackson was a paramedic in the Pittsburgh area, and she’s been a first responder on screen multiple times as well, including playing a deputy and a firefighter. “Just in the five minutes that we film this, it is so hard, so much respect for people who do those jobs every single day.”

You can watch her full interview from 304 Today in the player below.