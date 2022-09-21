MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The entrance ramp onto Interstate 79 northbound at the 139-mile marker is closed due to a diesel fuel spill, according to the Marion County 911 center.

Drivers are advised by the Marion County Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Management to use an alternate route.

The comm center said the Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Winfield District Fire Department are responding to clean up the spill. The comm center could not provide an estimate as to when the on-ramp will reopen.