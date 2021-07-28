Disability Action Center awarded grant for new higher ground location

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – After being hit hard by heavy flooding a local organization is moving forward in its recovery.

The Disability Action Center is finalizing the last steps to move to a new building. The Center in Fairmont had to deal with water damage, foundation damage, and more after the heavy rain in June. Because of that damage, the center is only able to currently work out of their Morgantown location and a small part of their Fairmont location.

The Disability Action Center

After the floods, Executive Director Julie Sole made it a point to start looking for a new building to move to. Sole said now they’ve found a place that meets their needs on higher ground.

On Wednesday, at the Marion County Commission meeting, Sole and other DAC workers were presented with a $200,000 check to help them with the cost of moving. The money was secured by Senator Robert Beach and Senator Mike Caputo.

“$200,000 is a large amount of money and it is going to go a long way in getting us to this new site,” Sole said. “It’s just absolutely remarkable but that is what Senators Capito and Beach do for us. Over and over and over again, time and time again, anytime that we’ve needed them they have supported us. I was shocked by the amount that we were able to pull together, they were able to pull together, but I was not shocked at all that they went to bat for us.”

Senator Robert Beach and Senator Mike Caputo presenting check to the Disability Action Center staff

“The work they do, the training they do, just the hands-on approach that they do for the community and for those folks that need that service it’s just tremendous,” Caputo said. “I mean I just get teared up when I think about it every time and the work they do. I’m honored that we can be a little part of this higher ground project and Julie has just done a tremendous job.”

The center is still accepting private donations from the community through their GoFundMe. Sole said they hope to officially announce their new location soon.