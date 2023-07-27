FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Disability Action Center in Fairmont has been presented a check for $20,000 from Diversified Energy to help fund its Wilfong-Wellness Center.

The check was presented by Hannah Hutson of Diversified Energy as part of its community giving program which gives back to organizations that have environmental relations as well as education and workforce. The Wilfong-Wellness Center will be housed across the street from the main facility and will contain a gymnasium, fitness center as well as therapy and counseling offices.

“We typically look for different types of organizations that have environment relations or education and workforce, and this was one of the ones that we really felt called to give towards, because it has so many different factors to it. It gives to people who are generically not helped very much, and it also provides an education factor. So, we were really eager to get started with this,” Hannah Hutson with Community Relations for Diversified Energy said.

Julie Sole, the Executive Director of the Disability Action Center said she was very grateful that Diversified Energy presented them this grant and can’t wait to give back to the community of Marion County.

“It just means so much coming from Diversified. I truly think that they understood what we were trying to accomplish here, and they felt the need to have this wellness center in the community not just for people with disabilities, but to improve the lives of everyone here in North Central West Virginia. So, I think I can speak for Diversified and say that what we’re trying to accomplish is very similar to what they are trying to accomplish with their core values and their giving back to the community. That’s what we’re trying to do with this center,” Sole said.

The Disability Action Center is about a third of the way to its goal and is currently still accepting donations for the center. For more information on how you can help, you can visit their website at disabilityactioncenter.com.