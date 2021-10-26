Disability Action Center receives $36,000 check from Marion County Delegates

FAIRMONT W.Va. — House of Delegates members from Marion County presented a check for $36,000 to the Disability Action Center in Fairmont.

Delegates for Marion County: Phil Mallow, Joey Garcia and Guy Ward

The center has received support from many since the building, located on Benoni Ave., fell victim to flood damage. Between June 10 and 14, there were four different occasions where the building flooded as a result of the heavy rain.

Delegate Guy Ward said that after the flooding, it became clear that the center needed to relocate.

The funds will be used to finish construction at the new building, located on Leonard Ave., and then for the relocation and transition for the center and its services.

“Our delegation in Marion County has been committed to us, our relocation and getting us to a safe location since very early on in June. They were in it, and they were a big supporter in saying you need to relocate and were going to help you get there,” said Julie Sole, Executive Director of The Disability Action Center.

Sole said she is hopeful that the Disability Action Center will be able to spend Christmas at its new location.

Julie Sole talks of a Christmas miracle

The center has received help from the house of delegates, the senate, the county commission and several other nonprofits including the Life Methodist Church Foundation, the Francis and Coletta Schmidt Family Fund and Your Community Foundation of north central West Virginia.

Legislative Economical Development Assistance has been unavailable for a number of years, but the funds became available again recently. The three Marion County Delegates chose to use their $12,000 collectively to give $36,000 to the Marion County Disability Action Center.