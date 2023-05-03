FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Disability Action Center is no stranger to hardships, yet with the help of a local senator, their goals seem more obtainable.

The Disability Action Center (DAC) is a nonprofit comprehensive enrichment and education center dedicated to assisting people with disabilities as well as their families.

When the DAC had lost its initial facility to a flood two years ago, Senators Bob Beach and Mike Caputo were the first to help the organization get back on its feet, so when it came to the construction of the wellness center, Senator Mike Caputo decided to help yet again.

Senator Mike Caputo donated $50,000 towards the DAC to help them construct the DAC’s Wilfong Wellness Center which will be located right across the street from their current facility on Leonard Avenue in Fairmont.

The new facility is an estimated one-million-dollar project, but thanks to this donation that goal does not seem too far away. 12 News spoke with Julie Sole, Executive Director of the Disability Action Center on the organization’s hopes for the new building.

“What we’re trying to do here is build an inclusive community. When you look at this opportunity that’s been given to us, right here atop the gateway connector and close to I-79, how the disability action center fits into the recreation footprint that we have right off this exit—this is a huge opportunity for our community.”

The Wilfong Wellness Center will have a half-court gymnasium, a fitness center with assessable equipment and hopes of having like-minded contractors in the facility to provide services like counseling or speech therapy.

Sole describes the facility to be “disability-centric,” putting accessibility and inclusivity before anything else, though the center will welcome the public after completion.

The DAC plans to start grant writing and fundraising soon, but if you wish to donate or volunteer, contact Julie Sole here.