FAIRMONT,W.Va – The Ninth Annual Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Tournament will kick off this Saturday at Morris Park in Fairmont.



The multi-tier, two day event will involve many novices and returning pro players.

Burton was a senior in high school when he was killed in an accident. The community comes together to keep his memory alive.

This fall will mark 21 years since Seth Burton’s passing. For more information about the disc golf event you can click here.