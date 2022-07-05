WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The Marion County DMV driver testing site has a new location in White Hall.

DMV new location in Fairmont Middletown Commons (WBOY Image)

Starting Tuesday, July 5, the office is located at 2800 Middletown Commons. The previous location in Marion Square closed on Thursday.

DMV agents at the new location can process vehicle titles and registration and issue and renew driver’s licenses.

Other nearby DMV sites in north central West Virginia are in Morgantown, at 1525 Deckers Creek Blvd, and Clarksburg, at 153 W Main St.

Governor Jim Justice is expected to join DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier to visit the new location for a grand opening ceremony in the coming weeks. Details will be released as the time gets closer.