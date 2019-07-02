DNR Police ensuring boating safety with Operation Dry Water

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – With Independence Day just over the horizon, law enforcement officials are on the lookout this summer, hoping to stop some dangerous situations before they happen. Natural Resources Police officers around the state are taking part in Operation Dry Water to ensure people have a fun time while staying safe, too.

“It’s a national campaign to increase awareness about the dangers of operating watercraft under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” said Natural Resources Police Officer Randall Kocsis.

It is a risky choice that is taken as seriously as driving under the influence under West Virginia law, if not more so. A BUI charge comes with a mandatory sentence of 24 hours in jail. Kocsis said the risk is even greater when out on the water.

“Operating a motorboat, motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs creates a situation where you’re setting yourself up to cause yourself or someone else injury or potentially death,” Kocsis said.

It does not take much to stay in compliance with state law to keep you and your friends and family safe. Kocsis said each adult on a boat is required to have a life vest close at hand. People on a non-motorized vehicle should also have a whistle that can be heard a half-mile away. Kocsis said local DNR offices have pamphlets with all the information boaters need to enjoy the state’s beauty in a safe fashion.

“We’re all about safety. We want people to come out here, have fun and enjoy themselves, and there are a lot of laws that have been put in place to guarantee people’s safety when they’re out on the water,” said Kocsis.